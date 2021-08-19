Zooey Deschanel is a vision in the stunning figure-flattering dress of our dreams Fans can’t stop swooning!

Zooey Deschanel has been a total fashionista for as long as we can remember, at her latest look is further proof.

The New Girl star looked ethereal in a photo she shared on Instagram that showed her striking a fierce pose in a gorgeous Autumn Adeigbo floral dress that cinched at the waist and came complete with dramatic puff sleeves.

It’s everything we’ve ever wanted in a floral dress, and while florals tend to be reserved for spring and summer, we love this one for the fall too.

Zooey stunned in a gorgeous Autumn Adeigbo dress

Zooey is the latest star to wear a look by the designer, who celebs like Kerry Washington and Emily Blunt have swooned over too.

The actress also thrilled fans when she revealed last month in a hilarious way.

In the video, Zooey recreated the video opening of the show and sang along to its theme song as she swung on a bench in a seashell-patterned dress and put on a mini fashion show of sorts.

She went on to rock Orange and green printed pajamas, a gingham ensemble, and jeans paired with a lace top as she sang it. She even stuck her head in a portrait frame just like she did on the show.

Zooey announced her TikTok debut in the best way

Rather than saying "It's Jess!" at the end though, Zooey made the announcement instead.

"No, it's me Zooey. Hi. I'm on TikTok," she says.

Excuse us while we hit the follow button.

