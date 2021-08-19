Alex Scott looks sensational in gorgeous pink tie-neck blouse The star is a fashion icon

Alex Scott is frequently one of our fashion inspirations, and the presenter had us constantly wowed during the Olympics with her amazing style.

And she's still wowing us back in the UK, as she donned a gorgeous pink blouse as she prepared to host The Tournament.

The series, which is due to air later this autumn, sees eight contestants compete in fast-paced "quiz battles" in an attempt to eliminate each other and win a cash prize.

In a clip uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Alex welcomed fans inside her dressing room, where she wore the eye-catching top.

The gorgeous item perfectly fit her body, and was tucked into a pair of leg-lengthening jeans. The pink number looked magnificent with cuffed sleeves, and a knot around her collar.

"Welcome to my dressing room," she said, while fanning herself with a small notepad and perched on a desk. "Show one we're about to do.

The star looked flawless

"Four-day show? Four show day?" she then giggled.

The dressing room looked very chic, featuring a set of mirrors that were perfect for getting makeup just right, and a large box sofa in the centre of the room.

It also had a large dressing rack featuring a variety of different outfits that Alex will no doubt style out over the rest of the series.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant thrilled fans on Saturday when she made her debut as the presenter of Football Focus – and she did so in a beautiful slinky denim dress.

Sweeping her long dark hair to one side, she completed her look with a pair of simple gold earrings, nude nails and natural makeup.

The star always has the best fashion

Alex's first time hosting the show went down a treat with viewers, who wasted no time in taking to social media to share their support for the TV star.

As one fan tweeted: "Great debut in charge @AlexScott, really enjoyed the show and great chemistry with @DionDublinsDube and @MicahRichards."

Another added: "@AlexScott was good at the Olympics, but she's an absolute natural at Football Focus," while a third simply wrote: "Alex Scott is totally bossing #FootballFocus."

