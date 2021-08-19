Celine Dion looks like a goddess in beautiful black gown Just wow!

Celine Dion has always been known as a beautiful woman, with a most statuesque frame and a certain elegance to her beauty.

The singer took it to a whole other level with her latest social media post where she posed in the most stunning gown.

Celine looked like an Amazonian beauty in the stark black gown, which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and some crystals on the bodice.

She allowed the gown and her figure to speak for itself, as she paired the look with some simple jewelry and had her hair up in a bun.

The pictures were posted to celebrate World Photography Day and featured behind-the-scenes snapshots of the singer from a photoshoot.

The caption read, "This #worldphotographyday we take a peek behind the scenes… kudos to all the magicians behind the camera! - Team Celine," with credits to the cameramen.

Celine celebrated World Photography Day with some jaw-dropping BTS photos

Many fans were left absolutely speechless and couldn't react in ways that didn't include heart or heart-eyed emojis.

"Queen!! Absolutely stunning," one fan wrote, with another saying, "Those armsssss looking better than ever, we miss you!" A third added, "Our Queen is such a natural beauty, she slays no matter what."

The Because You Loved Me singer recently left several of her fans and followers shook when she shared a remarkable series of throwback photos.

Celine posted a picture of herself with her late father, Adhémar Dion, as they celebrated the release of the singer's first English vinyl record.

The singer marked the release of her first vinyl records

Attached with it was another photo of a much younger Celine during the release of her first French vinyl La voix du bon Dieu.

"Today on #VinylRecordDay we're throwing it back to Céline's first French and English vinyls! Which Celine vinyls are in your collection? – Team Celine," read the caption.

