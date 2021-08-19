Tess Daly looks magnificent in her daughter's dress on romantic date night It fit her like a glove!

Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay decided not to go far to celebrate a beautiful date night, as the couple headed for their garden.

And while the Strictly Come Dancing host has a stunning array of dresses, she decided to raid her daughter's closet to celebrate the occasion.

It would be impossible to guess that Tess had taken the frock, as it fit the presenter like a glove, and she looked perfect in it as she held a glass of pink gin.

The 52-year-old revealed the small theft in the comments when some asked where she got the eye-catching number from. "I stole it from my daughter," she said with the shushing face and monkey covering its mouth emojis.

The star's post also gave fans a glimpse inside her and Vernon's palatial garden which featured a beautiful corner sofa, wooden decking and a marble table.

The setting sun was still giving enough light, but the pair had still lit some candles to create a romantic ambience.

Tess looked stunning in her daughter's dress

"Why leave the house for date night when you can have it in your own back garden?" Tess wrote.

"So nice to be out in the garden again, thanks to @modafurnishings I might never go inside again."

Fans loved the post, with many calling the star "gorgeous" and many of them wishing that she and Vernon would have a great evening together.

"No need to go out for a date night when you have all the things you need at home why not have a great evening Tess," one penned.

Tess later revealed that their date night was cut a little short, sharing a snap of Vernon fast asleep on the sofa.

Vernon ended up calling it an early night

Vernon and Tess, who tied the knot in September 2003, are one of the UK's most beloved celebrity couples. They are doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 12-year-old Amber.

During a chat with HELLO! back in January, Tess opened up about lockdown life and how their family time has been invaluable. She said: "It's a levelling experience. We are in it together. I mean, as a family, we've always been a tight-knit unit. I'm very much about focusing on the positive, which at this time is, of course, extremely challenging."

Within the next few weeks, Tess will once again be bringing the glitz and glamour to our TV screens when she returns to film the latest series of Strictly.

Sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from the show, the 52-year-old beauty expressed her excitement. "The full lineup is out and I'm SO excited," she wrote. "Can't wait for another year of shenanigans with @ClaudiaWinkle AND to see some of these incredible people hit the dance floor!"

