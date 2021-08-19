Jennifer Lopez wows in an ab-baring crop top that will leave you breathless

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez is on a mission to slay our Instagram feeds as much as possible - and we’re loving it.

After making fans swoon with a series of bikini posts during her dreamy vacation to Europe with Ben Affleck, the Hustlers star was back at it looking stunning in the cropped girl boss look of our dreams.

J.Lo stunned in Cult Gaia's Sally Knit top and dreamy Hedda Knit Skirt

JLo shared several sultry snaps of herself, baring her sculpted abs in a monochromatic beige Cult Gaia ensemble - the brand’s Sally Knit top ($298) paired with the dreamy Hedda Knit Skirt ($258), with criss-cross geometric cutouts over her midriff.

The chic knit top features a bandeau cut and is attached to large dolman-shaped sleeves - a pairing that gives an elevated twist to a traditional crop top. Meanwhile, the skirt has a figure-flattering silhouette.

J.Lo's stylist Mariel Haenn finished the outfit with clear heels.

The sultry set is an evolution of the brand’s cult-classic Serita dress, which sells out regularly, and that celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Olivia Culpo have worn in recent months. It’s a transitional ensemble for fall that is a must for any fashionista who loves to make a statement, but specifically for those who love Cult Gaia.

J.Lo's abs are unreal!

We have no doubt it will sell out soon, so we tracked down the Sally Knit Top and the Hedda Knit Skirt on Moda Operandi.

The triple threat star definitely has a thing for Cult Gaia, a brand that Tracee, Olivia, and more stars are obsessed with too.

J.Lo also wowed earlier this month as she took a stroll in Portofino rocking a chic, off-white Cult Gaia Keegan cutout dress, which came complete with a collared, midriff cutouts, and short sleeves.

J.Lo also looked incredible in Cult Gaia's Keegan cutout dress

The Jenny From the Block songstress accessorized the look with diamond stud earrings, oversized square-rimmed sunglasses, and a statement-making Dolce & Gabbana Capri Bag in Carretto-print canvas.

She finished the ensemble with metallic gold sandals and her now-signature ‘Ben’ necklace and hopped on a boat with friends to cruise around the Meditteranean.

Not a bad way to wrap up the summer at all.

