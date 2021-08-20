Vogue Williams shows off golden glow in slinky off-the-shoulder dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has certainly caught a tan after enjoying a family holiday in Costa Del Sol with husband Spencer Matthews and their two children, and the star wasn’t afraid to show it off in her latest outfit.

In a clip shared on her Instagram story, Vogue could be seen sporting the most stunning royal blue, off-the-shoulder dress from Essentiel Antwerp.

The presenter donned the bright number for a day of filming in Malaga, and although she did not share what she was filming for, we can’t wait to find out!

WATCH: Vogue Williams stuns in off-the-shoulder dress

Vogue styled the dress with a pair of white oversized sunglasses and lots of chunky gold jewellery, looking like a bronzed goddess as she spoke to the camera.

The fabulous frock features a loose-fit halterneck and a zip fastening at the back, and is made from the most beautiful flowing fabric, creating an elegant drape effect.

Sadly it seems that the dress is now sold out online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative so that you can recreate the look on your next summer holiday.

Damsel In A Dress Blue Maxi Dress, £59, John Lewis

Vogue has been sharing lots of sensational snaps from her travels, and wowed fans in a silver cut-out swimming costume earlier in the week.

The star posted the most stunning picture where she could be seen wearing the silver swimwear from Mona Swims, looking amazing as she posed on the stairs at her hotel.

Vogue Williams looked stunning in her silver swimsuit

The mother-of-two showed off her toned physique as she smiled for the camera, captioning the snap: "Good swimmer @monaswims reapplied my @barebyvogue too".

Vogue finished off her look with a stack of layered necklaces and a pair of chunky brown sunglasses, looking as stylish as ever.

She even rocked the swimming costume to lunch, sharing an Instagram story from the restaurant where she could be seen enjoying some delicious-looking gyozas.

