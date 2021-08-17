Vogue Williams stuns in silver cut-out swimming costume – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams recently jetted off to Costa Del Sol with husband Spencer Matthews and children Theodore and Gigi, and it's safe to say that her holiday snaps are making us very jealous!

The Heart Radio presenter has been soaking up the sun and sharing lots of fabulous photos from the family trip, and Monday was no exception.

Vogue posted the most stunning picture where she could be seen wearing a silver cut-out swimming costume from Mona Swims, looking absolutely sensational as she posed on the stairs at her hotel.

WATCH: Vogue Williams wows in leopard print bikini

The star showed off her toned physique as she smiled for the camera, captioning the snap: "Good swimmer @monaswims reapplied my @barebyvogue too".

Vogue finished off her look with a stack of layered necklaces and a pair of chunky brown sunglasses, looking as stylish as ever.

Vogue Williams looked stunning in her silver swimsuit

She even rocked the swimming costume to lunch, sharing an Instagram story from the restaurant where she could be seen enjoying some delicious-looking gyozas.

We are obsessed with her retro silver outfit, and have found an amazing alternative if you would like to recreate the look on your next holiday.

Silver vintage swimsuit, £44.99, Superdry

This isn’t the first time that the mother-of-two has stunned fans during her sun-soaked trip, as just last week Vogue shared a photo looking bronzed and beautiful in a leg-lengthening bikini.

The Irish presenter modelled a flattering two-piece, highlighting her toned abs and her seemingly endless legs as she posed on a chair.

Vogue looked incredible in a lilac bikini

The gorgeous lilac number made the most of her bronzed glow, which was, of course, courtesy of her bestselling fake tan, Bare by Vogue.

The star wore her hair slicked back in a bun, adding a pair of tinted shades to complete the look. She captioned her post: "Evidence of the three seconds I sat down today, baby and toddler in tow".

