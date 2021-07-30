Vogue Williams' legs are unbelievably tanned in flirty mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams looked absolutely incredible when she stepped out in London on Thursday. The presenter, who is married to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, showed off her bronzed legs in the prettiest floral mini dress – and we're obsessed.

The 35-year-old star rocked a pastel green number with a pink floral pattern, which boasted spaghetti straps and a thigh-skimming hemline.

The ultra-flattering number was teamed with a pair of white padded mules for extra style points, and she slung a matching leather bag over one shoulder.

The stylish mother-of-two wore her dark blonde hair pulled back in a bun, accessorising with hoop earrings, a chain necklace and round shades. So chic.

Vogue's amazing dress was complemented by her bronzed legs, which she revealed were down to just one coat of her own bestselling fake tan range, Bare by Vogue.

We've found a pretty little dupe for Vogue's green floral dress too, which is a steal at £29.99 from Mango.

Vogue recently chatted to HELLO! about her style secrets, and you'll be pleased to learn she rarely wears designer clothes and is a huge fan of the high street.

Printed short dress, £29.99, Mango

Bare by Vogue Self Tan Foam, £16.99, Amazon

She said: "I love high street shopping. Zara. H&M. River Island. Other Stories. Next. Cos. Uterque and John Lewis are my favourites to name a few!"

Discussing how she incorporates colour into her wardrobe, Vogue said: "I just love bright colors. Don't get me wrong, there are some days I'll wear black because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great.

Vogue looked gorgeous in green

"A handy tip I've learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example, there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard.

"Don't be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won't regret it."

