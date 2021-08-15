Vogue Williams looks bronzed and beautiful in leg-lengthening bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams just shared the most incredible beach snap from her Costa Del Sol break. The 35-year-old presenter, who has jetted off on holiday with husband Spencer Matthews and children Theodore and Gigi, posed in a lilac bikini on Saturday, and she looked absolutely stunning.

The Irish presenter modelled a flattering two-piece, highlighting her toned abs and her seemingly endless legs as she posed on a chair.

The gorgeous lilac number made the most of her bronzed glow, which she revealed was courtesy of her bestselling fake tan, Bare by Vogue.

The star wore her hair slicked back in a bun, adding a pair of tinted shades to complete the look. She captioned her post: "Evidence of the three seconds I sat down today, baby and toddler in tow".

Vogue looked incredible in a lilac bikini

You can't go wrong with bright pastel swimwear for your next beach break. Lilac is such a flattering shade on all skin tones and ASOS has some lovely options on sale right now.

Vogue jetted off to the Costa Del Sol with her family earlier this month and they have been having the time of their lives.

Prior to her summer break, the stunner sat down with HELLO! to chat about her favourite fashion finds, and you'll be pleased to know she shops almost exclusively on the high street.

She said: "I love high street shopping. Zara. H&M. Rive Island. Other Stories. Next. Cos. Uterque and John Lewis are my favourites to name a few!"

Vogue is enjoying quality time with husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue is known for her colourful outfits, and she believes bright shades work wonders to perk up your wardrobe.

The mother-of-two said: "A handy tip I've learned over the years is if you're going for yellow make sure it's a shade that suits your skin tone!

"For example, there are certain yellows I can't get away with, like mustard. Don't be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won't regret it."

