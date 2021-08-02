Vogue Williams' Zara jeans are the best on the high street

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams looked as stylish and chic as ever last week, and on Sunday the radio host shared her favourite looks of the week on Instagram. She wrote: "Some of my outfits this week, I LOVE dressing for summer… which is your fave look?"

Amongst her vibrant dresses and gorgeous handbags, there was a snap of the star wearing a fabulous pair of skinny jeans. They were high waisted, slightly cropped with a gentle rip at the knee. We've tracked them down and they are from Zara. They're yours for £27.99. Result!

Although there is nowhere on the website that allows shoppers to read a review, online, Zara jeans have a pretty good rep. If you aren't sure, here's some more high street jeans that may take your fancy, so keep scrolling!

The mother-of-two may love designer bags and rainbow outfits from Hayley Menzies and Olivia Rubin, but the high street holds a special place in heart. She told HELLO! Last week: "It’s a bit too difficult to name just one favourite high street stores. I love high street shopping. Zara. H&M. River Island. Other Stories. Next. Cos. Uterque and John Lewis to name a few!"

Vogue looked amazing in her £27.99 Zara jeans

Spencer Matthews' wife is always on the hunt for a bargain. She told us: "I once bought a pair of Gucci shoes in Gucci in Bicester Village for £60, they were down from £550. That’s one of my best ever bargains!"

Slim Fit Hi-Rise Jeans with Rips, £27.99, Zara

When speaking about style blunders, the Irish star's take on things is very refreshing.

Blue Ripped Mid Rise Skinny Jeans, £19.99, New Look

She explained: "I never see them as fashion disasters because what I wore I would have loved at the time. Maybe when I was younger I wore things that were too short, too tight or didn’t fit properly. That’s all part of growing up though and getting to understand your body shape and what suits you best. It’s nice to look back and think, what was I wearing but at the time it would have been grand."

