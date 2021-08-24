Christie Brinkley wows in a stunning summer dress you need to see The supermodel was a showstopper in the Hamptons.

Before Christie Brinkley braved the elements in the Hamptons to give a quirky weather report, the supermodel stunned at an event in The Hamptons in New York wearing a dreamy off-the-shoulder dress that we swooned over.

In a photo, Cinema Society Founder Andrew Saffir’s partner Daniel Benedict shared on Instagram, Christie could be seen flashing a smile and holding a wine glass in her orange maxi dress, which came complete with puff sleeves. She paired the look with strappy flat sandals.

The event was a screening for upcoming Amazon Prime film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which took place at Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka’s home.

The film follows a “flamboyant high schooler as he seeks to break free of his conservative surroundings in favor of a life on stage as a famous drag queen,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The soiree included a drag show and pool party, and Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Mariska Hargitay, and her husband Peter Hermann were in attendance too.

Before the fete, Christie hit the beach near her Hamptons home to give her fans an update on the weather in the midst of Hurricane Henri in a post she shared on Instagram.

She included a clip where she pretended to be a weather reporter, saying, "Live for SBLA Beauty, Christie Brinkley reporting," as she stood outside bracing herself against the strong winds.

The style star wore a pair of red leggings and an oversized t-shirt, and the water was up to her feet as she mentioned that the beach was gone.

She also added more videos that showed boats in the water bobbing dangerously, and other people on the beach watching the developments.

Luckily, Christie was able to stay safe during her faux broadcast. We much prefer to see her on dry land, styling it up per usual.

