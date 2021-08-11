Christie Brinkley wows in figure-hugging sportswear in gorgeous waterside photos The supermodel left her fans inspired

Christie Brinkley left her fans in awe after sharing an inspiring post while rocking some skin-tight sportswear.

The 67-year-old looked phenomenal in a pair of black leggings, a matching long-sleeved top, and some white and yellow sneakers.

MORE: Christie Brinkley is a bombshell in tight mini-dress for new photo

Appearing to have just started her workout, Christie looked fresh-faced with her gorgeous blonde hair bouncing in the wind.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley is gorgeous in green with the cutest accessory

The supermodel was using a nifty piece of equipment from Total Gym Direct that allowed her to work several muscle groups, including her legs and arms by simply rearranging the machine into different positions.

Christie couldn't have had a more breathtaking place to work up a sweat either, setting up by the side of her incredible home swimming pool which overlooked her beautiful garden.

Captioning the post, Christie wrote: "Whenever I find myself feeling stressed out I either take a walk in nature or I #exercise and I #boomerang back to feeling better. Thanks to @totalgymdirect I can always stretch and strengthen rain or shine!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley poses in 'tiny' string bikini during sizzling beach photoshoot

MORE: Christie Brinkley wows in head-to-toe white for celebratory reason

Christie looked phenomenal in her figure-hugging sportswear

Her followers were left inspired by her words, with one commenting: "So inspiring Christie.... you make me wanna put on my boots that are made for walkin and get going haha. Thank you, you look refreshing."

A second said: "You actually make exercise look fun. Christie," and a third added: "You look amazing! And so inspiring."

Christie's workout comes after she floored her fans by wearing a crochet-style mini dress that looked almost see-through.

Her stunning outing last week came as she joined several of her friends at the Hamptons pride trail event to raise awareness about the protection of lions.

Christie's dress caused a stir among fans

"The Hamptons pride trail is brought to you in partnership with the African Community and Conservation Foundation (ACCF)," she wrote in the caption.

She further elaborated on the life-sized lion sculptures that were made as part of the efforts by the organisation to shed light on their dwindling numbers.

"These lions that will roam the streets to highlight the threats currently faced by 'the King of Beasts', and to raise vital funds to support community conservation and livelihoods impacted by Covid-19 across Africa #tuskliontrial #thelionsarecoming," she added.

Fans were wowed by the supermodel's outfit and humanitarian efforts, as one commented: "Absolutely love everything about this post! And u know I gotta say as always you look fabulous - love the outfit!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.