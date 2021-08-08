Christie Brinkley's summer glow as she champions important cause is unreal A supermodel for the ages

Christie Brinkley has really been channeling the best of the season in one show-stopping fashion moment after another, highlighting her gorgeous physique and age-defying features.

The supermodel, once again, left everyone stopped in their tracks with another amazing summer look while also campaigning for a good cause.

Christie went out in a short white mini-dress that was made of a knit, almost crochet-like fabric. The main feature of the dress was the holes throughout, making it an essentially see-through number.

The 67-year-old was absolutely radiant in the sunset glow with several of her friends as she attended the Hamptons pride trail event to raise awareness about the protection of lions.

"The Hamptons pride trail is brought to you in partnership with the African Community and Conservation Foundation (ACCF)," she wrote in the caption.

Christie wore a beautiful white mini-dress to an event in support of lion protection

She further elaborated on the life-sized lion sculptures that were made as part of the efforts by the organization to shed light on their dwindling numbers.

"These lions that will roam the streets to highlight the threats currently faced by 'the King of Beasts', and to raise vital funds to support community conservation and livelihoods impacted by Covid-19 across Africa #tuskliontrial #thelionsarecoming," she wrote.

Fans were wowed by the supermodel's outfit and humanitarian efforts, as one commented, "Absolutely love everything about this post! And u know I gotta say as always you look fabulous - love the outfit!"

Another wrote, "Christie that dress is so cute!! You look fab-YOU-lous!!!" and a third said, "This is just beautiful in so many ways."

The supermodel highlighted the lion sculptures created in honor of the cause

Christie recently had another reason to doll up, when she and her daughter, Sailor, attended a garden party in honor of 40 years of Michael Kors.

The mother-daughter duo looked like blonde bombshell twins with their similar hairstyles, hundred-watt smiles, and equally glamorous outfits.

