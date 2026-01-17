Christie Brinkley is making the best of the first bit of January 2026 spent at her favorite getaway spot – the Turks & Caicos!

The supermodel and actress, 71, has been sharing snippets of her getaway to the island, joined by her youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, where she has a beach home she often escapes to for some respite from the Hamptons.

As you can see in the video above, in her latest peek of beach life, Christie showed off her radiant glow in a red string bikini with a straw hat to shield from the sun, panning around to highlight her gorgeous and serene surroundings.

© Instagram Christie Brinkley showing off the quiet beach in Turks & Caicos

Decades into her career, it's clear Christie's still got that "it" factor, and during a previous conversation with us, she attributed it to her positive lease on life and a penchant for constantly keeping on her feet.

"There is no typical day, because of the nature of my job I need to be ready to go in any direction and that means the foundation of my life is about being healthy," she told HELLO! of her wellness regime.

"I like to exercise so I am always able to move and go with the flow, and I like to eat foods that are healthy so I am fueling my body, and I must say usually I am the one still going when people younger than me are fading so I do have a good amount of energy."