We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christie Brinkley used some of her best assets to grab her fans' attention on Thursday – and it appeared to do the trick.

The 67-year-old looked sensational rocking a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit with nothing underneath as she posed in her glorious garden.

MORE: Christie Brinkley dazzles in figure-flattering dress in new photo you would never expect

Christie was radiant in the sun-soaked photo as she tended to some beautiful flowers while sharing an important message with her followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares the secret to her age-defying appearance

The model urged her fans to try and do more for the environment and to stay away from nasty chemicals that are "polluting our rivers, oceans and bodies".

Captioning her post, Christie explained: "Hello my fellow Nature Lovers and Gardeners. By now I’m sure you’ve all read about the devastating UN Report on Climate Change.

"Being the beautiful souls that you are, you’re now all looking for ways to help our beautiful Mother Earth and all her sentient beings …so I just want to remind you of the power of growing your own slice of earth organically…

RELATED: Christie Brinkley floors fans with tour of immaculate garden at $29.5million home - watch

WOW: Christie Brinkley's $29.5million home is basically a luxury retreat – see inside

Christie dazzled in her jumpsuit

"From your lawn to your flowers and vegetable garden please avoid pesticides and herbicides that thru run off are polluting our rivers oceans and bodies. And killing off our pollinators the Bees so crucial to keeping our food supply productive."

She added: "It’s easier than you think, and you’ll become part of the solution rather than contributing to the problems. Swipe thru to see a few shots from my organic garden for proof that you don’t need the chemicals!"

GET THE LOOK:

Topshop Denim Carpenter Overalls, $90, Nordstrom

Christie's fans were quick to respond to her words, with one writing: "Yes! Organic gardening is a win-win!"

A second said: "Beautiful flowers Christie you are an inspiration to everyone," and a third added: "Gorgeous and true."

Christie is a keen gardener and often shares photos of her immaculate outdoor space, which includes her own vegetable garden and even a working farm!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.