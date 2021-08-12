Christie Brinkley dazzles in figure-flattering dress in new photo you would never expect Fans can’t stop giggling - and swooning!

Christie Brinkley often shows off her stellar style, but she took her stylish photos to another level when she shared a snap of herself on Instagram that fans didn’t see coming.

The supermodel could be seen wearing a chic off-the-shoulder green polka dot dress cinched at the waist with a rope wrap belt.

Christie looked stunning per usual in the photo but made fans giggle when she stuck her head in the mouth of a faux shark that was mounted on the wall beside her.

Christie wowed in a polka dot dress that we want in our closets too

"Why not be like a shark today! Get into the swim! Take a big bite out of life! Go for it! Thank you Jeff and Dave for the tour of your fabulous happy house! Had to do selfies with your Baby Shark sha shark sha shark. Ut oh now that’s songs on loup in my head! Happy Day Everyone‼️," she captioned the photo.

Christie also left fans in awe after sharing an inspiring post while rocking a chic sportswear set.

The 67-year-old looked phenomenal in a pair of black leggings, a matching long-sleeved top, and white and yellow sneakers.

Christie looked fresh-faced with her gorgeous blonde hair bouncing in the wind, as she kicked off her workout.

Christie stunned in black leggings and a matching black zip-jacket as she worked out by her pool

The style star used a handy piece of equipment from Total Gym Direct, which allowed her to work several muscle groups, including her legs and arms by simply rearranging the machine into different positions.

Christie couldn't have had a more breathtaking place to work up a sweat either, set up by the side of her incredible home swimming pool which overlooked her beautiful garden.

"Whenever I find myself feeling stressed out I either take a walk in nature or I #exercise and I #boomerang back to feeling better. Thanks to @totalgymdirect I can always stretch and strengthen rain or shine!" Christie captioned the post.

It’s clear her dedication to her routine workouts has paid off. She looks amazing!

