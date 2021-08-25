Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat in a sizzling cut-out swimsuit we want too And that was just one of her head-turning looks...

Elizabeth Hurley keeps shattering stereotypes about what aging looks like in Hollywood- and she proved that further with her latest sensational swimsuit photo.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's glowing skin is down to using THIS anti-aging serum twice a day since 1995

The Austin Powers actress looked phenomenal as she struck a pose on the cover of Fab! Magazine wearing a figure-flattering, yellow one-piece swimsuit that had a cut out on one side. The media outlet reposted the cover in their Instagram Story after Elizabeth shared the snap.

Elizabeth stunned in a cover shoot for Fab! Magazine

In the photo, the model-turned-actress could be seen wrapping her arms around her hair as she stood in front of a dreamy swimming pool and she paired the swimsuit with a diamond floral necklace.

The star also shared another picture from her cover shoot, in which she sported a Dolce & Gabbana hot pink mini dress paired with a statement coordinating necklace as she stood in a backyard.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley shares flirty summer photo as she jokes about British weather

"Thank you @thatsfabofficial," she captioned the shot. Fans flooded her comments with praise, with one writing: “Gorgeous!” Another chimed in: "Beautiful!"

The actress rocked a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for the shoot too

The post came just days after the Royals star sent hearts racing when she shared a snap of herself wearing a coral summer dress complete with a shirred waist and frilled off-the-shoulder sleeves and slipped the dress up her thigh to show off her legs.

"Summer dress time in Blighty," she captioned the snap.

But not everyone knew the nickname for Great Britain, as Sandy Linter, who gave Liz the beautiful and natural make-up look, shared the photo and added: "Oh an affectionate term for England! I never knew that."

The star is a talented actress and businesswoman, as well as a swimwear model who launched her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005.

Elizabeth got fans talking when she shared this photo of herself in a flirty summer dress

It caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong," she said.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."

Liz is the perfect model and ambassador for her brand, considering she embodies that mantra.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.