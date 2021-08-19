Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in new photo as she shares James Bond related news The swimwear model has an incredible sense of style

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a new selfie on social media – and she looks more glamorous than ever!

The swimwear model took to Instagram on Thursday to share an exciting James Bond-inspired post, which was accompanied by a thumbnail photo of herself dressed in a gorgeous green velvet V-neck dress.

Elizabeth looked sensational with a bold makeup look and volume-heavy hair that had been styled in a bouncy blowdry.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in white swimsuit during tropical vacation

In the caption, the actress wrote: "Want to claim a $100,000 reward?

"Tune in to @spyscape The Great James Bond Car Robbery podcast, narrated by yours truly, and see if you can shed any light on the missing Aston Martin DB5, driven by 007 Sean Connery in Goldfinger. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts."

Elizabeth Hurley shared some exciting James Bond related news

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I would be happy listening to Liz read a phone book," while another wrote: "Can't wait to hear this play out. They definitely found the perfect narrator!"

Elizabeth's son Damian Hurley also approved, commenting on the post with a love heart emoji. This latest project is just one of the many strings to Elizabeth's bow.

The star is a talented actress and businesswoman, as well as a swimwear model.

The model and actress with son Damian Hurley

She established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age," the star states on her website.

Elizabeth models her own swimwear collection

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

