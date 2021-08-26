Michelle Keegan's waist-cinching jumpsuit has fans swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan had us all wishing we were on holiday on Wednesday when she shared a series of snaps from her latest trip.

The Brassic star looked stunning in the final photo, in which she could be seen sporting the dreamiest jumpsuit from Free People.

Michelle stood in front of a tapas restaurant to pose for the snap, looking back at the camera and smiling as she showed off her outfit.

The actress looked as if she had definitely caught a tan, and we couldn't get over her stylish holiday get up.

The 'Little Of Your Love' jumpsuit features a ditsy floral print, with a ruched top, wide legs and a figure-flattering tie belt around the waist.

Michelle Keegan looked fabulous in her Free People jumpsuit

Michelle styled the one-piece with a pair of white sandals and gold jewellery, and wore her brunette locks in loose waves, looking like the ultimate beach babe.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "One day," and added the key, house and star emojis, sharing her dream of owning a house abroad. To add to her fantasy, the 34-year-old put: "My heaven," as the location.

Fans were loving the star's look, with many rushing to the comments section to share their opinion. One gushed: "Beautiful location and the most stunning woman," while another added: "Gorgeous" followed by a flame emoji.

Little Of Your Love jumpsuit, £140, Free People

If you are obsessing over Michelle's outfit like us, then you are in luck, as the jumpsuit is still available to purchase online.

However, it wasn't just the one-piece that caused a stir, as in the series of photos Michelle could also be seen posing in a leopard print swimsuit.

Michelle's leopard swimming costume sent fans wild

The star looked flawless in the printed swimwear and a pair of sunglasses, as she lounged against a tree and gazed into the distance.

Her sister-in-law, Natalya Wright, was definitely a fan, taking to the comments section to write: "That leopard swimsuit one though".

We couldn't agree more, and can't wait to see more snaps from Michelle's idyllic getaway!

