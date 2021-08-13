Michelle Keegan glams up for a night on the town with her mum

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan had an impromptu night out (the best kind) on Thursday evening as she headed to a restaurant with her makeup artist and gorgeous mum Jackie.

Taking to Instagram, the actress initially shared a snap of her in a taxi, wearing a gorgeous crinkle-cut two piece from her range with Very. She added a crossbody Prada bag and wore her hair up high in a scrunchie. With minimal makeup, she looked super fresh and glowing. Alongside a sultry selfie, she wrote: "Comfort is key."

The 34-year-old was pictured on her makeup artist friend Emmy's Instagram later that evening, drinking Sangria with her lovely mother Jackie. The star added a check, heritage print jacket into the mix and looked so glam.

This isn't the first time Mark Wright's wife has enjoyed a night out with her mum. Taking to Instagram back in May, the star shared a snap in the ladies toilets of a top hotel with glamorous Jackie-Anne Thornton. Michelle looked effortlessly stylish in a black mini dress, which she paired with black fringed ankle boots and a stone-coloured oversized blazer. The star's mum looked fabulous in a leopard print dress and baby blue cardigan. Great style clearly runs in the family doesn't it! She wrote: "Momma looking all cute and classy."

Michelle and her lovely mum Jackie

Michelle's latest co-ord set is a popular look on the Very website with quite a few sizes already sold out. Don't worry though; we've found a fab alternative, so get scrolling!

Rib Wide Leg Loungewear Set, £9.00, Boohoo

The Our Girl actress has had a line with Very for a few years now and previously told HELLO! she sites everyday people as her inspiration when it came to designing her collection.

She revealed: "I might see someone on the street looking incredibly stylish that makes me look again or I might be at work and doing some research with the costume department or I could see something I love in a film or on the pages of fashion magazines which totally grabs me. I then take all of these ideas and really think about what I would want in my own wardrobe and that’s why this new range is so true to my style."

