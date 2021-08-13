﻿
michelle-keegan-black-outfit-instagram

Michelle Keegan glams up for a night on the town with her mum

The former Coronation Street star looks stylish in latest look…

Laura Sutcliffe

Michelle Keegan had an impromptu night out (the best kind) on Thursday evening as she headed to a restaurant with her makeup artist and gorgeous mum Jackie.

Taking to Instagram, the actress initially shared a snap of her in a taxi, wearing a gorgeous crinkle-cut two piece from her range with Very. She added a crossbody Prada bag and wore her hair up high in a scrunchie. With minimal makeup, she looked super fresh and glowing. Alongside a sultry selfie, she wrote: "Comfort is key."

The 34-year-old was pictured on her makeup artist friend Emmy's Instagram later that evening, drinking Sangria with her lovely mother Jackie. The star added a check, heritage print jacket into the mix and looked so glam.

This isn't the first time Mark Wright's wife has enjoyed a night out with her mum. Taking to Instagram back in May, the star shared a snap in the ladies toilets of a top hotel with glamorous Jackie-Anne Thornton. Michelle looked effortlessly stylish in a black mini dress, which she paired with black fringed ankle boots and a stone-coloured oversized blazer. The star's mum looked fabulous in a leopard print dress and baby blue cardigan. Great style clearly runs in the family doesn't it! She wrote: "Momma looking all cute and classy."

michelle-keegan-and-mum

Michelle and her lovely mum Jackie

Michelle's latest co-ord set is a popular look on the Very website with quite a few sizes already sold out. Don't worry though; we've found a fab alternative, so get scrolling!

crinkle-loungewear-set

Rib Wide Leg Loungewear Set, £9.00, Boohoo

The Our Girl actress  has had a line with Very for a few years now and previously told HELLO! she sites everyday people as her inspiration when it came to designing her collection.

She revealed: "I might see someone on the street looking incredibly stylish that makes me look again or I might be at work and doing some research with the costume department or I could see something I love in a film or on the pages of fashion magazines which totally grabs me. I then take all of these ideas and really think about what I would want in my own wardrobe and that’s why this new range is so true to my style."

