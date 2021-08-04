Michelle Keegan poses in leopard print crop top – and looks totally different

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan proved that she can pull off just about anything on Tuesday when she posted a photo to social media wearing a leopard print crop top.

The actress's edgy outfit was very different from her usual girly attire, styling the crop top with black denim jeans and a pair of Dr. Martens.

Michelle was on set for a photoshoot to promote her Sky One TV show Brassic, where she plays the role of Erin Croft.

Her character is known for her edgier sense of style, and Michelle pulled the look off perfectly, finishing the outfit off with a pair of large hoop earrings.

She wore her signature brunette locks in big, bouncy waves and sported glowing makeup as she crossed her arms and posed for the camera.

Michelle Keegan looked totally different in the edgy attire

Although her exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing alternative to her leopard print top so that you can recreate the look.

The photoshoot comes just a couple of days after Michelle and husband Mark Wright returned from their holiday in Majorca.

Brown leopard mesh top, £22, Missguided

The star shared a series of snaps on Instagram of her vacation outfits and we are totally obsessed with her holiday wardrobe.

On Sunday, Michelle uploaded a stunning album of photographs of her sun-drenched trip, and in one picture she was wearing an incredible off-the-shoulder dress by Bec+Bridge. The £375 style featured a dazzling floral print, as well as a summery bardot neckline.

Michelle looked stunning in her Bec+Bridge dress

The 34-year-old also revealed to fans her beautiful orange bikini. The ribbed design was by Hunza G, a hugely popular swimwear choice with celebrities.

Mark Wright's wife wore it as she rode in the car, presumably to catch some rays at the beach. And being safety-conscious, she made sure to belt up. We love the accessories she teamed it with - a huge hat by Free People and an abundance of gold chains which she layered up.

