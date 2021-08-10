Michelle Keegan's sultry summer look is ideal for the August heatwave

Michelle Keegan has her summer holiday wardrobe look nailed. On Tuesday, the actress shared a new, never seen before snap of her wearing a dazzling dress by Bec+Bridge.

The photo showed the star gazing into the sun from her balcony and we think you'll agree; she looked pretty epic. You can see her toned shoulders and super golden tan in the picture and we are very jealous...

Michelle's £375 dress featured a dazzling floral print, as well as a super- summery bardot neckline. It's sadly a past-season buy but we've found a similar style on the brand's website, so happy shopping!

The 34-year-old told HELLO! that so many things inspire her wardrobe, mainly people she sees when she is out and about. She explained: "I might see someone on the street looking incredibly stylish that makes me look again or I might be at work and doing some research with the costume department or I could see something I love in a film or on the pages of fashion magazines which totally grabs me."

Michelle looked incredible in her Bec+Bridge dress

The Our Girl star also works with her trusted stylist Kelvin Barron, who also works with Lucy Mecklenburgh and Kara Tointon.

Janice Cotton Maxi Dress, £161.55, Bec+Bridge

Kelvin has dreamed up some of the brunette beauty's most successful TV outfits, including her various looks from The Jonathan Ross Show.

Yellow print bardot maxi dress, £25, River Island

He previously told HELLO! that when preparing for an appearance like this, he requires several options to choose from. "When approaching a fitting, I have a rail of about 20 options for Michelle to try, minimum." Wowzers!

In 2020, Kelvin remarked: "This is the third time I have dressed Michelle for Jonathan's show - the first was her first-ever appearance in 2013 and we kept the look very simple in black. She was on Coronation Street at the time and we wanted to do something then which didn't scream 'soap star' - whereas now we can be a bit more adventurous."

