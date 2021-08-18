Michelle Keegan has us itching to go to Zara, right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan has had a very busy weekend. The Our Girl actress headed to her cousin Katie Fearnehough thirtieth birthday party and looked incredible wearing a high street find from Zara.

READ: Michelle Keegan glams up for a night on the town with her mum

She wore her long hair sleek - no doubt perfected by a blowdry - and teamed the look with grey high heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's 7 Beauty Secrets

The 'Lace Up Shirt Dress' she rocked was made in a khaki-toned colour and had long cuffed sleeves with pleats as well as a tie up detail at the front. Priced at just £29.99, it's an absolute steal and could easily be worn in the winter with tights as well as during the summer months. It's selling out fast, so snap up if it takes your fancy!

MORE: Michelle Keegan's sultry summer look is ideal for the August heatwave

The brunette beauty often goes high street shopping. She previously told HELLO!: "I really like Mango," she said. "And Zara - you can't go wrong with Zara!" We couldn't agree more, MK!

The actress has two style icons that she takes inspiration from, revealing to us: "It has to be Jessica Alba, because she's effortlessly cool." As well as the LA actress, Michelle is also a fan of the Hadid sisters – particularly Bella. "I love Bella Hadid ... she has gone very 80s with her look and is really unique."

Lace-up shirt dress, £29.99, Zara

Michelle's husband Mark Wright is often applauded for his sense of style, typically favouring the polished, preppy look.

READ: Michelle Keegan's off the shoulder dress causes a sellout situation

Utility Shirtdress, £41.97, GAP

The former TOWIE star and his wife clearly value each other’s opinions when it comes their wardrobe. Michelle explained: "When we put an outfit on, we ask each other for advice. He's very good with what he wears – he's very stylish and he knows what goes together and what doesn't, and knows what works for him." She added: "We don’t really dress each other, but we do ask advice."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.