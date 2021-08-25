We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has been enjoying some time abroad with friends and family, and on Wednesday she sent temperatures through the roof in a figure-hugging swimsuit.

The actress posted a small photo dump, with most of the snapshots capturing the gorgeous surroundings, but one featured her lounging against a tree.

Michelle Keegan causes a stir with workout video

The star looked flawless in the leopard-print swimsuit and a pair of sunglasses, as she gazed into the distance.

Sharing her dream, she wrote: "One day," and added the key, house and star emojis. To add to her fantasy, the 34-year-old put: "My heaven," as the location.

Her fans were driven into overdrive by the sensational photos, with her sister-in-law, Natalya Wright, commenting: "That leopard swimsuit one though."

"Actual GODDESS," enthused another, while a third simply called the former Coronation Street star "gorge".

Michelle's post sent fans wild

We're not certain where Michelle's gorgeous swimsuit comes from, but we have found a version on ASOS for £26, and it looks incredible.

The item comes from Ivory Rose, a brand dedicated to "nailing the perfect fit to bring you both style and comfort".

But it is selling fast, so act quickly if you're after it!

The star will soon be on bridesmaid's duties for her sister-in-law's upcoming wedding, and earlier this week she stunned in a gorgeous white ensemble.

The Our Girl star looked beautiful in white trousers and a matching top, as she cuddled up to her mother-in-law, with whom she has a great relationship.

Ivory Rose Fuller Bust Scoop Swimsuit in Leopard Print, £26.00, ASOS

The snaps were shared by the bride-to-be, Jessica Wright, who wrote: "Last night was something that dreams are made of, feeling so spoilt & happy right now love everyone that made it so special, so much."

This was Jessica's second hen do party, as she celebrated her first last weekend in Ibiza. The star shared a selection of pictures taken at the airport before she embarked on her hen do, and it already looked insane.

Jess wrote a caption alongside the photos: "Here we go! Can't believe I'm finally going on my hen with all the girlies. A smaller crowd than the original planned trip in May but we made it happen & I'm so grateful to all involved. Last trip as Miss Wright! Let's go!!"

