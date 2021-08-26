Olivia Culpo is making the best of a brilliant summer full of travel and moments with family as she's back on the modelling grind.

The model shared a new snapshot on her Instagram that had her fans feeling the heat in spades with her latest fit.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo shows off her Olympic dive

Olivia posed in a straw hat and wore nothing but a white one-piece swimsuit, which she had hiked right up to her hips, and showed off her phenomenal figure.

The picture was part of a collaboration with Bondi Sands skincare as she highlighted their sunscreen.

She held a bottle of the product in the snap and wrote in the caption, "Summer essential @bondisands Fragrance Free SPF 50 Face Sunscreen #bondisands #bondisandssuncare."

Fans fell for the shot quite hard and enjoyed Olivia's return to swimsuit pictures, with one commenting, "Ohhhh kayyyyyy," with a few flame emojis.

Olivia's white swimsuit picture left her fans quite wowed

Many others followed suit and left heart-eyed and flame emojis of her own, with another fan writing, "You're so beautiful." A third said, "Gorgeous," with another adding, "Omg you're perfect."

The former Miss Universe is back to wowing fans from various tropical locations after a relaxing vacation with her two sisters in Greece.

The model showed off a bit of her more light-hearted side with a recent video she shared, while still supplying her usual dose of swimwear and her amazing physique.

Olivia posted a clip to her Reels which featured her sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo, from their family vacation.

The Culpo sisters highlighted their sense of humor in a beachside clip

The video started off with the three excitedly greeting each other, and then cut to the sisters enjoying a nice swim, but with Olivia trying to push Aurora into the water and laughing up a storm.

Aurora re-emerged to hold Olivia down, and when she bobbed back up, brought out one of her long legs to keep her sister submerged.

