Olivia Culpo is a master of serving major moment after major moment on her social media, and her fans really can't get enough of them.

The model shared pictures on her Instagram from a new campaign that she did, and they're definitely sending her followers over the edge.

Olivia posted a series from a shoot with skincare company GoodJanes Beauty, which featured her completely bare from the chest up with bottles of product in front of her.

Some of the shots even featured her in a high-waisted white swimsuit, and one showed her covered strategically in foam while in a bathtub.

"Grateful to be a part of the @goodjanesbeauty family. An all-natural, vegan, skin care line using plant-based stem cells," she wrote in the caption.

Olivia's new skincare campaign shots had fans in awe

Fans instantly started singing the model's praises for her flawless appearance and amazing physique, not to mention how much her skin glowed in the pictures.

"Sounds amazing !! Gorgeous," one fan wrote, with another saying, "A real candy," and a third adding, "So beautiful!" Many others chimed in with exclamations of "stunning" and "that skin!"

The former Miss Universe has never been one to shy away from showing off her toned figure, something which she works hard to maintain.

She recently shared pictures from her return to LA and put her abs on full blast wearing a canary yellow two-piece outfit.

The model displayed her incredible abs when she returned to LA

The top featured magnificent puff sleeves and cut off right below the chest, while the skirt showed off her legs with a slit and bands that wrapped around her phenomenal abs.

"Happy to be back in LA for a minute," she captioned the photos with a yellow heart. Her followers were clearly happy to see her, with many leaving flames in the comments and some even asking for her diet and workout regimen.

