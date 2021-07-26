Olivia Culpo is a glamorous beauty in white gown with an interesting detail What Swimsuit Illustrated models are made of

Olivia Culpo has taken back to the 'gram to leave her fans absolutely stunned in another one of her looks, although this time it's not in a bikini.

The model showed off her more chic and glamorous side as she wore a breathtaking white gown that hugged her curves well.

WATCH: Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is #HFM's summer star

The LaQuan Smith gown went all the way from the top of her collarbone to the floor itself as it accentuated the model's shape, which she helped by popping her leg out from inside it.

What made the gown even more interesting was the strategically placed cut-outs that showed off more of Olivia's abs and legs, giving viewers just a little bit of a peek.

"Choose your Friday night fighter," she wrote in the caption as the photo ignited a strong response from her fans and followers.

The model's gown had fans in awe of her figure and beauty

"That DRESS. wow," one fan wrote, with another saying, "Why are You so gorge," and a third commenting, "Swiss cheese never looked so HOT!"

The former Miss Universe is currently in Florida, celebrating the launch of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with several other models and the 2021 cover stars, Megan Thee Stallion, Leyna Bloom, and Naomi Osaka.

Olivia was one of the models featured on the cover of the 2020 issue, and was also celebrated at the event, which took place in Hollywood, Florida.

Olivia decided to eventually ditch the gown for a more relaxed fit

The model shared several pictures of herself in the gown, which she wore on a night out, and paired them with pictures of herself simply chilling in her hotel room, her other outfit on a Friday night.

For her more cozy look, she chose a canary yellow two-piece night set, which went well with the feast she had lined up. She also shared videos of herself cleaning her room with a face mask on and watching Moana with a friend.

