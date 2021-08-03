Olivia Culpo has her Olympics moment in tiny ab-tastic bikini Don't forget to hold your breath

Olivia Culpo's tiny swimsuit adventures are back in full swing as the model takes over Europe for more red-hot photoshoots and wild times.

Her newest bikini shot, however, might be one of her most jaw-dropping to date. And she paired it with an extra moment that really got us sweating even more.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo shows off her Olympic dive

The model shared pictures on Instagram from her time lounging on a boat in the waters of Italy, wearing a barely-there white swimsuit in the gorgeous setting sunlight.

She lounged on the deck with her wet, slicked back hair, wearing a two-piece string bikini from Revolve that just managed to cover her up while showing off her absolutely killer abs.

Fans, of course, went completely gaga over the picture, and rushed to the comments to perfectly show it.

"Holy firrreeeeee this is one of my new fav pics of you," one follower wrote, with another saying, "You're beautiful woooooow," and many others just expressed themselves through flame emojis.

Olivia really sent temperatures soaring in her white two-piece and dive

She didn't leave it at that, though, and upped the ante by writing in the caption, "Swipe for Olympic dive routine," with a peach and cheeky giggle emoji.

The former Miss Universe added a video of her and two of her friends jumping from their boat into the waters below as onlookers cheered them on.

Her fans also applauded her on her big jump, with her sister Aurora commenting, "Gold medalist," and another follower writing, "Nailed it!"

Olivia is now in Santorini, Greece, where she is spending time with her sisters, Aurora and Sophia. She also lovingly posted a series of pictures with them

Olivia is vacationing in Santorini, Greece with her sisters

She wrote in the caption, "First time in Greece and the best part is having these two with me. When they got here yesterday my energy completely shifted and I felt at home.

"My heart is so full and they just make me the luckiest girl in the world (even when they're being savage + sassy). Just a little reminder that family is absolutely everything."

