Olivia Culpo flaunts her insane beach body in several sensational bikinis

Olivia Culpo is known for stopping hearts and pulses with one bikini, which she has done on several occasions to great fanfare.

But it was game over when she decided to post a collection of several bikini photos, each only raising the bar higher and higher.

In honor of the new issue of Sports Illustrated being released, Olivia shared pictures on Instagram of her many shoots for the magazine.

The model's absolutely phenomenal physique is on full display here with each picture, featuring a tiny strapless orange two piece, a crop-top cut mid-breast, a crochet-string set, and many high-waisted bottoms.

Olivia's time as a Sports Illustrated model has yielded several stunning results

"So grateful for another year with my @si_swimsuit family!! Thank you for being the most thoughtful and empowering team. I cherish every single one of you and feel honored to be among so many amazing women this year !!!!!" she captioned the photos, along with a string of heart emojis.

Fans went bananas over the pictures, and many famous ones made themselves known in the comments section. Demi Lovato wrote, "It's insane how hot you are," while Kristin Cavallari exclaimed, "Damn girl!" MJ Day, the Editor-in-Chief of the SI Swimsuit Issue also left a comment, saying, "It's ok to drool over these right?!"

Her other fans could feel the heat, leaving a vast amount of hearts, flames, and clapping emojis in the comments section. Many even asked about the several swimsuits she was wearing.

The tennis sensation was one of three women featured on the new issue of the magazine

The former Miss Universe posted the photos celebrating the release of the latest edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which featured three groundbreaking covers.

Leyna Bloom, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Thee Stallion were the cover stars for the issue, making them the first trans woman, Japanese and Haitian woman, and female rapper respectively to appear on the cover of the magazine.

