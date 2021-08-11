Olivia Culpo's family beachside video had the most unexpected twist At least she lived to tell the tale

Olivia Culpo has many, many extremely stunning style statements. But amid all the fashion on her social media, her humor often goes underrated.

The model showed off a bit of her more light-hearted side with a new video she shared, while still supplying her usual dose of swimwear and her amazing physique.

Olivia posted a clip to her Instagram reels which featured her sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo, from their family vacation in Greece.

The video started off with the three excitedly greeting each other, cheesily hugging and kissing before they took off to have fun. It then cut to the sisters enjoying a nice swim, but with Olivia trying to push Aurora into the water and laughing up a storm.

Aurora re-emerged to hold Olivia down, and when she bobbed back up, brought out one of her long legs to keep her sister submerged.

Olivia captioned the hilarious clip with, "Beginning of family vacation vs end of family vacation. Who can relate? @auroraculpo @sophiaculpo."

Olivia shares a close bond with her sisters, Aurora and Sophia

The former Miss Universe's followers were clearly entertained and shared one laughing emoji after another in the comments section.

"LMAO look at the hugging and kissing so fake," one fan wrote with a laughing emoji, while another said, "100000% accurate but so fun!"

Many were impressed by Aurora's leg and the way she used it, with several filling the comments with foot emojis. One fan said, "Omg the drowning by foot," and another also commented, "When she pushes you down with her foot hahaha."

Beyond the water hazards, Olivia has shared several other moments from her fun-filled break with her sisters as she took some time off from work to relax.

The sisters had a relaxing and hilarious vacation in Greece

The model posted another hilarious Aurora moment on her feed, that being a video of her dramatically dancing to operatic music on the balcony of their hotel to a round of applause.

"When the main course comes out (Please stop enabling her with the standing ovation)," she wrote in the caption.

