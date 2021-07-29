Olivia Culpo sets the bar even higher in beautiful bikini photo Don't even know where to look

Olivia Culpo took a brief break from breaking the internet with absolutely gorgeous shots in the most luxurious of swimwear.

But she's back and better than ever, taking her modelling pursuits around the world once again and showing off that absolutely killer physique.

The model posted pictures of herself in beautiful Italy, surrounded by the breathtaking vistas of the water, the mountains, and the greenery.

But she upped the ante on them by posing in a fun two-piece, with frills on the edges and a fun cherry print on them. She paired the look with a glamorous white robe and a swoop in her hair.

And she elevated the picture even more by posing in front of her breakfast, some glasses of juice and what looked like protein bars. "Woke up in Italy," she wrote in the caption.

Definitely one of Olivia's more quirky bikinis

Her fans, once again, couldn't believe how beautiful the former Miss Universe looked, leaving enthusiastic comments filled with mostly flame and heart-eyed emojis.

The few words that did come through were in short bursts, ranging from "Beautiful!" to "Gorgeous" to "A goddess." And the most common: "Wow!" Pretty accurate.

Olivia teased the trip by posting a few photographs of herself in a staircase with her bags, where she wore her yoga shorts with fuzzy slides and a green sweater.

"Where did we end up?!?" she wrote in the caption of that post.

Olivia took her bags and was off to the great Italy

She also added pictures of the magnificent view from the location she was staying at, the same one from the bikini post, as well as a shot of her popping open a bottle of champagne.

The model's Italian trip comes just days after she attended the unveiling of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Hollywood, Florida, where she was also honored as one of the cover stars of the 2020 issue.

