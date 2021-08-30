Olivia Culpo's red-hot string bikini needs to be seen to be believed Like a Grecian goddess

Olivia Culpo is back to ruling social media with some truly incredible swimwear photographs and showing off her dynamite figure.

The model's latest bikini photo, however, might be one of her most stunning yet and it's causing a storm among her fans.

Olivia shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her recent trip to Greece, flanked by a photo featuring her emerging from the water in a gorgeous bikini.

The barely-there red string two-piece featured tied details right below the top that accentuated her toned abs as they glistened in the sunlight.

She featured another picture of the piece as she enjoyed the water, and then shared more shots of her trip.

Olivia brought out another white tied two-piece in a picture, and really got things going when she shared a stunning shot of herself wearing nothing but a pair of high-waisted underwear.

Olivia's pictures from her recent vacation really caused a stir

"Greece pt 2," she captioned the set with a couple of heart emojis.

Fans were losing their mind over the beautiful pictures, and several of them dropped heart and flame emojis into the comments section.

A friend of hers left a comment saying, "Beautiful in red [heart-eyed emojis]! What a dream," while another just wrote, "OMGGGGGG HELLO!!!"

A fan wrote, "OK WOW YOU'RE THE MOST PERFECT HUMAN EVER," with another adding, "Red is your power color," with a series of red heart emojis.

The former Miss Universe has shared several snippets from her vacation in Greece with her sisters Aurora and Sophia Culpo, as well as some of their friends.

The model showed off her physique in a figure-hugging white one-piece

She has since returned to the States and is back to her usual modelling gigs, as she displayed with another recent swimsuit snap.

Olivia shared a picture of herself posing in a straw hat and wearing nothing but a white one-piece swimsuit, which she had hiked right up to her hips, as part of her collaboration with Bondi Sands skincare.

