Kristin Cavallari turns heads in an ab-baring crop top and skirt combo you can’t miss The Laguna Beach alum looks sensational!

Kristin Cavallari is making the most of the last days of summer - and styling it up while she’s at it - and she proved that yet again when she rocked a monochromatic cropped two-piece ensemble that we couldn't stop swooning over.

The Laguna Beach alum wowed in a bandeau top that showed off her ripped abs, which she paired with a Local European high-waisted skirt and two-strap Steve Madden nude sandals as she hosted a weekend-long celebration for her Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty brands at Infinity Summer House in the Hamptons in New York.

She accessorized the look with Uncommon James Chunky Link earrings and the brand's Chunky Chain bracelet.

Kristin hosted a poolside weekend fete in the Hamptons for her Uncommon Jams and Uncommon Beauty brands

Kristin also rocked a white White Fox crop top paired with Zimmerman printed pants and Mango sandals to one of the poolside fetes as she mixed and mingled with party guests and friends, who enjoyed an Uncommon James Styling soiree, a pool party, and a wellness day over the weekend.

At the Uncommon Beauty wellness day, Kristin rocked a neon Beyond Yoga tank top and matching leggings.

As for how Kristin keeps her physique in tip-top shape, the mom of three told Well + Good that she works out almost every day and makes sure to include circuit training in her routine.

The Laguna Beach alum sported a white crop top and printed pants during the weekend at the event

"I just lift weights, usually four to five times a week," she said. "I've worked out with a trainer for so many years that I just kind of know what to do now. I guess you could call it circuit training."

Kristin also skips cardio workouts and focuses on building lean muscle.

Kristin skips cardio for her workouts and instead swears by circuit training to stay in shape

"I don't do any cardio," she continued. "Cardio used to be all I did before I had kids, but once I had them my lifestyle changed. I'm a much healthier eater and I hardly drink alcohol, so I've found that it's about building and maintaining muscle rather than losing weight now.”

It’s clear Kristin’s strategy is working. She looks incredible!

