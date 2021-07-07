Kristin Cavallari sends fans wild in sensational backless dress

Kristin Cavallari is used to wowing her fans with incredibly glam shots and the reality TV star has done it once again with a striking backless dress.

MORE: Kristin Cavallari swears by this $13 Amazon beauty tool for the best skin of her LIFE

The 34-year-old beauty took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the frock, as well as a dazzling array of jewellery from her brand Uncommon James.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Cavalleri shares impressive workout video

Kristin had on a wide variety of golden bracelets that stretched up her arms, as well as some beautiful hoop earrings. "More is more with @uncommonjames," she wrote.

Fans went wild for the captivating snap, with one writing: "These bracelets bring me life!! I love layering stacks!"

A second enthused: "She came, she delivered, she left," alongside a flame emoji, and a third added: "Epitome of glamour, beauty and elegance."

Many others were simply rendered speechless, and several resorted to posting emojis, including the flame and yellow heart ones.

The star looked incredible!

Like many of us, the mom-of-three has been enjoying the sunshine in recent weeks, and she sparked a reaction when she shared a bikini photo alongside one of her children.

MORE: Kristin Cavallari stuns in the glammest swimsuit – and sparks reunion rumours

MORE: Kristin Cavallari is gorgeous in figure-hugging black dress with a twist

The star looked stunning in a white bikini, while her eldest son Camden lounged next to her.

Being a protective parent, Kristen obscured her son's face with an emoji, which earned her a lot of praise from her followers, who called her a "good mama".

The Hills alum co-parents her three children, Camden, eight, Jaxon, seven, and Taylor, five, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler and recently opened up about how that works.

"I only have my kids half the time now," she told Grazia magazine. "I have them every other week."

The star has been sunning it up lately

So, when she does have them she makes sure it's all about her kids.

"I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I'm mom," the Uncommon James founder said. "I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to.

"But when I have my kids, I'm not doing anything else," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.