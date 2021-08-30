Billie Eilish keeps the excitement going with her new look to tease big return She's happier than ever

Billie Eilish has been in high spirits as of late, coming off a very successful album drop and recently showing off a new look to her fans.

Now, the singer is getting her fans even more hyped with a new picture she shared on her Instagram where she revealed some excitement of her own.

WATCH: Billie Eilish debuts brand new haircut

Billie posted a picture of herself showing off her new shorter hairstyle in an all-black outfit, wearing an oversized full-sleeved shirt and some baggy black pants.

She stood in the sunlight surrounded by several flowers, as she wrote in the caption, "Can't wait to see you guys next month!!! Omg!!!!!!"

The singer referenced the several performances and festivals she has slated for September, where she'll get the chance to see and interact with her fans once again.

The shot, which showed off the singer's ever-changing style and her new haircut, got a big reaction from her fans, who shared her anticipation for her performances.

Billie donned an all-black ensemble to express her excitement about returning to the stage

One commented, "BLONDE BILLIE ON THE STAGE YALL," with another saying, "who's crying with me?" A third wrote, "THE OUTFIT OHHHHHH DAMNNNNNN."

Many others also complimented her new hair, with one fan commenting, "THE HAIR LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU PLS," and another adding, "YOU'RE SO GORGEOUS."

The Lost Cause singer really sparked a reaction when she spontaneously debuted her brand new hairstyle, which turned her long blonde locks into a shorter bob.

She has since showed them off often on her Instagram Stories and has shared how much she's been enjoying the new style.

The singer showed off her new hair in a bathroom selfie

Billie revealed after getting the chop that the cut was inspired by her mother Maggie Baird from her early days when she rocked a similar 'do.

"Like my mama," she wrote on throwback pictures of her mom that she posted, showing how remarkably identical the two looked.

