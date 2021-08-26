Sofia Vergara looks as radiant as a bride in beautiful white gown Wow!

Sofia Vergara has left fans continually impressed with her elevated fashion game on America's Got Talent, but her look to close out the quarter-finals might just be her most beautiful yet.

The star showed up in a glamorous white one-shouldered gown, which featured bejeweled studs on the trim and went down to her ankles.

The stunning Rasario number hugged every curve on her body and had a radiance to it that made her glow like a blushing bride.

To highlight the elegance of her look, she kept the accessories simple, going for a pair of dazzling earrings, a bracelet, her hair pushed back, and a bold red lip.

Sofia clearly knew that there was something special about this particular fit, as she shared a selfie of her outfit with the caption, "Tonight's outfit," and a couple of heart emojis.

Sofia's white gown gave her a whole new glow

Fans were absolutely wowed by the overall look, with one commenting, "#obsessed with this look," paired with some white heart emojis.

Paris Hilton left a comment saying, "Gorgeous," while another fan wrote, "You've probably heard this a trillion times but you are perfect."

Many others acknowledged how much of a stand out this gown was, with one commenting, "That dress is beautiful," and another adding, "Love your dresses. Especially this one."

The Modern Family actress has been absolutely slaying each and every appearance of hers on the live shows this season.

Her curvaceous looks have become very popular over the past few weeks, with several making big impressions on her large fanbase.

The AGT judge has highlighted her looks with her mirror selfies

She showed up for the very first live show in a pink Marilyn Monroe-inspired number that even featured some full-length gloves.

She followed that up with some truly dazzling looks, including a plunging gold dress, a silky black pantsuit, and a multi-colored sequin gown that shone in the light.

