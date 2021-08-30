Kelly Ripa steals the show in the figure-flattering skirt of our dreams We are obsessed!

Kelly Ripa doesn’t let anything she’s wearing stop her from dancing, and such was the case again when she showed off her moves in a dreamy printed skirt and a striking pair of stiletto pumps.

Although she wasn’t twirling around the Live With Kelly and Ryan set on Monday to promote the show’s dance contest as she did last week, the fashionista did hit a spin and a jig of sorts in the ensemble when she hopped up in the middle of her hot topics discussion with co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly stunned in a printed skirt on Live

Kelly paired the skirt with a crisp white button-down top and flashed a huge smile as she strolled back to her seat.

Per usual, the mom-of-three gave us WFH and in-office workwear inspo with the look, which could’ve easily transitioned to an outfit for a dinner date after work.

Kelly hit a twirl in the skirt, which she paired with stiletto pumps

Kelly also made fans go wild last week when she hit the set of the show wearing a printed navy Zadig & Voltaire top and a fierce black leather midi skirt that showed off her physique.

The style star shimmied to her seat next to Ryan in the look, which she paired with white pumps that were similar to the kicks she wore today.

Kelly also made fans swoon in a leather pencil skirt last week

If that outfit looked familiar, it’s because Kelly has worn both pieces before with different looks, as well as the shoes.

Recycling her favorite tops, skirts, pants, and heels and creating new outfits out of them is one of her best style secrets, and one worth trying out too to mix it up and save money at the same time.

