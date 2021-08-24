Kelly Ripa turns heads in a flirty floral mini dress in quirky new video

Kelly Ripa danced into the week in a dress we want right now to wrap up summer. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host made fans swoon as she showed off her moves in a clip on Instagram, and they couldn't stop talking about her ensemble.

SHOP: Kelly Ripa stuns in a body-hugging dress you need to see

Kelly looked sensational in a sleeveless, floral mini dress that featured a plunging neckline and cinched at the waist. She finished the look with a pair of neon yellow stiletto heels - which she danced in!

Fans loved Kelly's dance moves - and her dress!

The video, posted on the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page, is just the latest in a series of videos they’ve shared of Kelly and her cohost Ryan Seacrest dancing to encourage fans to enter their Virtual Trivia Dancer contest.

“Go to link in bio to enter for a chance to win $2,500! We can’t wait to see your moves!,” the caption on the post read.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in candid photo taken by Mark Consuelos

Fans raved about Kelly’s outfit in the comments with one writing: "I want to win the dress." Another chimed in: "I love the dress!"

Kelly is the queen of closet staples like her floral frock, and she proved that further when she hit the Live stage wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress on Monday.

Kelly looked sensational in a Roland Mouret dress on Live this week

The fashionista dazzled in the navy blue number as she chatted with Ryan about the day’s hot topics, and she paired it with a gold statement necklace. It’s a look that is perfect for transitioning into fall, and it can be paired with pumps, a fierce stiletto heel, and even a kitten heel if you prefer a more comfortable shoe.

MORE: When is Kelly Ripa returning to Live after family vacation?

Kelly loves the versatile dress so much that she also wore it last week, and has sported it a few times before that - first rocking it in the winter of last year.

Kelly shared a sweet photo of husband Mark Consuelos during her Hamptons summer vacation

And she’s not the only one. The style was so popular after Kelly wore it that it’s already sold out, so we tracked down a similar dress - a Norma Kamali drop shoulder dress - on Amazon for less than $75.

Kelly returned to the Live stage after spending several weeks away on a vacation with her family. The style star and her husband Mark Consuelos went down to their vacation home in The Hamptons and were joined by their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.