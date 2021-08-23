Kelly Ripa stuns in a curve-hugging dress we want too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa is the queen of closet staples, and she proved that further when she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress.

The fashionista dazzled in the navy blue number as she chatted with her cohost Ryan Seacrest about the day’s hot topics, and paired it with a gold statement necklace.

It’s a look that is perfect for the transition into fall and can be paired with pumps, a fierce stiletto heel, and even a kitten heel if you prefer a more comfortable shoe.

Kelly looked incredible on Live in a sold-out Roland Mouret dress

Kelly loves the versatile dress so much that she wore it last week, and has worn it a few times before that - first rocking it in the winter of last year.

And she’s not the only one. The style was so popular after Kelly wore it the first time that it quickly sold out. So, we tracked down a similar dress on Amazon.

Norma Kamali drop shoulder dress, $71.54, Amazon

Kelly returned to the Live stage after spending several weeks away on a vacation with her family. The style star and her husband Mark Consuelos went down to their vacation home in The Hamptons and were joined by their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

After she made her debut back on the show, the former All My Children actress shared a stunning beach photo that showed the sun setting over the ocean, with her two sons Michael and Joaquin standing in the foreground and flashing smiles.

Kelly spent weeks on vacation in The Hamptons with her family at their home

"Tbt to the start of summer," the star wrote in the caption. Mark was one of the first to comment on the post with two love heart emojis, while other fans remarked on just how grown-up they both looked.

"One is your clone and the other is Mark's," one wrote, while another commented: "This could be used as a travel stock photo! Nice!" A third added: "Aww mini Kelly and mini Mark. Can't believe summer is almost over now!"

We can’t believe it either - and we’ll be keeping our eyes on Kelly for more inspo for transitional pieces to add to our wardrobes for fall.

