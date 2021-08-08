Kerry Washington turns heads in a dreamy summer dress Kelly Ripa would love The Scandal star made fans swoon with the look.

Kerry Washington has made it no secret she has a thing for Farm Rio’s whimsical dresses, and neither has Kelly Ripa, who has worn looks from the celeb-loved brand often on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

So, it was no surprise when the Scandal star shared a video on Instagram of herself twirling around outside in a dreamy tiered Farm Rio dress that was topped with a foliage print and came complete with an adjustable tie bodice.

RELATED: Kerry Washington gets fans talking with a powerful swimming pool photo

Kerry was glowing in the clip as she showed off the dress in a beachfront backyard. The Little Fires Everywhere star wore her hair in braids, and also posted a snap of herself lifting the hem of the dress to put the frock's flowy details on full display.

Kerry made fans swoon with her printed Farm Rio dress

To complete the look, Kerry accessorized it with gold statement earrings and necklaces, and a bold red lip. "@farmrio fresh #FashionFriday," she captioned the post.

MORE: Kerry Washington's dad causes a stir in rare appearance with daughter

Kerry’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to rush to her comments to praise the ensemble, with Storm Reid writing “Love.” Katie Couric added, “So pretty.” Another follower chimed in: "That dress. The braids. The beauty."

"Lovely dress," another replied.

We loved it too and tracked it down on Farm Rio.

Pink Cocoa Forest Maxi Dress, $265, Farm Rio

It’s a perfect look to pack in your bag for end-of-summer vacations and staycations, and also makes for a statement-making dress for brunch and daytime fetes. It’s also versatile - you can dress it up with a heel or rock it with flat sandals for a more casual look.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa dazzles in a tropical pink dress perfect for spring

Speaking of trips, Kelly sported one of her favorite Farm Rio dresses earlier this year when she and her cohost Ryan Seacrest took a virtual trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico in February.

Kelly wore a pink Farm Rio dress on Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this year

When the show posted a clip of the show and pointed out Kelly’s tropical pink ruffled dress, fans were quick to sing her style praises in the comments, with one writing, "You look great!", another replied, "Beautiful."

If Kelly’s dress looks familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time she’s worn it. The fashionista first rocked the look back in May 2019 with her fave yellow Gianvito Rossi yellow Portofino sandals.

Kelly and Kerry aren’t the only stars who are fans of Farm Rio. Sarah Jessica Parker, Regina Hall, Lupita N’yongo, and more have been spotted in it too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.