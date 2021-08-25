Kelly Ripa wows in an edgy leather skirt you can't miss She looks amazing!

We’re still a few weeks away from the official start of fall, but Kelly Ripa is already giving a preview of her transitional fall style ensembles - and we’re loving it.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star made fans go wild as she hit the set of the show on Wednesday wearing a printed navy Zadig & Voltaire top and a fierce black leather midi skirt that showed off her physique.

Kelly shimmied to her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest in the look, which she paired with white pumps.

If the outfit looks familiar, it’s because Kelly has worn both pieces before with different looks. Recycling her favorite tops, skirts, and pants and creating new outfits out of them is one of her best style secrets, and one worth doing too.

Kelly also thrilled fans when she danced into the week in a floral dress that was the perfect look to wrap up summer.

The fashionista looked sensational in the sleeveless, floral mini number, which featured a plunging neckline and cinched at the waist. She finished the look with a pair of neon yellow stiletto heels - which she kept on as she danced.

The video, posted on the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page, is just the latest in a series of clips they’ve shared of Kelly and her cohost Ryan Seacrest dancing to encourage fans to enter their Virtual Trivia Dancer contest.

"Go to link in bio to enter for a chance to win $2,500! We can’t wait to see your moves!", the caption on the post read.

Fans raved about Kelly’s outfit in the comments with one writing: "I want to win the dress." Another chimed in: "I love the dress!"

Kelly is the queen of closet staples like her floral frock and black leather skirt, and we’re obsessed!

