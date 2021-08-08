Ali Wentworth takes Kelly Ripa’s Live seat in a whimsical floral dress we want too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa is still enjoying her time away, so Ali Wentworth kicked off the week in her place, strolling on to the Live With Kelly and Ryan set in a figure-flattering floral dress that made fans swoon.

And we loved it too. The pink belted Jason Wu midi dress from the designer’s spring ‘21 Tulum-inspired collection comes complete with a gold buckle and a chic cutout at the bustline.

The belt cinches at the waist, which adds a chic element to its silhouette, and the pops of color throughout the floral print make a statement for the office, working for home, summer brunches, or summer evening dinners on cooler nights.

Fans loved Ali's floral Jason Wu dress

We were thrilled when we tracked it down and found it on sale on Net-a-Porter for 40% off the price.

Jason Wu belted floral dress, $357, Net-a-Porter

Fans raved over the look and Ali’s fill-in duties when the official Instagram account for Live with Kelly and Ryan shared a video of her on the set. "She looks fabulous!" one wrote. "Love when she’s on!" another added.

This is just the latest time that Ali has subbed for Kelly in her absence. She also appeared on the show in March and June while the veteran Live host was on vacation.

Ali has a thing for florals, and in June she turned heads in a floral top that fans loved too.

"Beautiful," one mused, while a second posted: "Looking great Ali and Ryan."

Ali also wore florals on the show in March

The actress-comedian is the latest star to stand in for Kelly while she’s been away on vacation.

Former Scandal star Katie Lowes cohosted the show last week and danced to her seat in a flowy floral blue and white Zara dress that she paired with gold hoop earrings and strappy sandals.

It was Katie’s second day in a row taking over Kelly’s hosting duties. Prior to Katie’s run, Tamron Hall, Maria Menounos, and Ryan’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio co-host Sisanie all filled in.

And all three brought their style A-game when they did too. It’s no surprise, considering Kelly has some very fashionable shoes to fill.

