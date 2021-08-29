Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with selfie with Mark Consuelos describing new living situation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are taking self-care Sundays to a whole other level now that all of their children are officially out of their home.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and her husband proved just that when she shared a hilarious selfie that showed her and Mark kicking back on a couch with exasperated expressions on their faces.

All three of Kelly and Mark's children have moved out of their home

Kelly went completely fresh-faced for the photo and wore black optical frames and a sweatshirt, and Mark could be seen rocking a wrinkled white T-shirt and disheveled hair.

"So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," Kelly quipped in the caption.

Fans couldn’t stop giggling at the snap and dropped laughing crying emojis in the comments. Meanwhile, one follower wrote: "I knew you could do it", and their 24-year-old son Michael added: "I had almost no doubt."

Lisa Rinna chimed in too with words of support, adding, "Omg sending so much love".

Kelly recently shared a sweet photo of her sons Joaquin and Michael

The pair’s youngest son, Joaquin, 18, recently moved out of their family home to attend the University of Michigan, and Kelly has been open about how emotional it made them.

Unlike his older siblings, who studied nearby in New York, Joaquin is the first to attend college outside of the state, and his university admission is even more special to his proud parents, as Kelly explained back in February during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In spite of their jokes, Kelly and Mark have been having an incredible summer together

The actress opened up about Joaquin's learning disorders, including dyslexia and dysgraphia. At the time, the teenager was deciding on a college, and Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents.

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

What a major accomplishment!

