Priyanka Chopra looks like royalty in a showstopping red dress that will take your breath away We can't deal.

Just a day after Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas made us blush with a playful bikini snap, the White Tiger star got fans talking in a different way when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself looking like a vision in a glam red dress.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra's cheeky bikini photo with husband Nick Jonas has us blushing

In the snap for her cover for Vogue India, Priyanka gave a fierce stare at the camera as she propped her hands on her hips of the structured number, which featured tulle short sleeves and cinched at the waist, showing off her incredible figure.

Priyanka Chopra looked beyond gorgeous on the cover of Vogue India

The actress paired it with a diamond necklace and wore her hair in a sleek, straight style.

And that was just the beginning of the ethereal snaps. In another photo, Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a sleeveless, silky yellow dress teamed with wraparound diamond bracelets and a matching necklace.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra rings in her birthday in a glam red swimsuit

In another, she wowed in a printed mini dress topped with a silver statement drop necklace, and then dazzled again in a tulle top and skirt splattered with sequins.

And although she has covered the mag several times in the past, this time was particularly special.

Priyanka first covered Vogue India at 15 years old

"My first Vogue India cover was 15 years ago…I was one of their first cover stars," Priyanka captioned the photo. "Now with my 11th @vogueindia cover, and with my new relationship as Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador, this collab seems so perfect."

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra wows in a figure-flattering swimsuit you need to see

"This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership."

Priyanka wore a stunning array of Bulgari jewels for the shoot

She also raved about the head-turning Bulgari jewelry she rocked in the shoot, writing in a separate caption, "Joining the @bulgari family and working alongside the other ambassadors is truly a special honor. I’m a long time fan, not only for their designs but for their love of my country and their celebration of the most beautiful natural resources of India."

"Oh and not to mention… the jewelry and I are a match made in heaven. Lol," she continued.

Fans were beyond smitten with the snaps and rushed to her comments to sing her praises. "Absolute icon," one wrote. "Literally can’t," another added, while an additional follower chimed in: "So gorgeous and stunning".

It’s further proof that whether Priyanka is wearing a bikini, a casual sweatsuit, or a fiery red dress she will always steal the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.