Priyanka Chopra's cheeky bikini photo with husband Nick Jonas has us blushing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas tied the knot nearly three years ago, but the star couple is definitely still in honeymoon mode!

The Quantico actress shared some sizzling bikini snaps of herself poolside, and husband Nick’s cameo made the candids even more cheeky.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra rings in her birthday in a glam red swimsuit

In one photo, Priyanka rocks a red and black mix-and-match bikini set, showing off both her poolside style and her belly button piercing.

Priyanka shared a pair of bikini sizzling pics - but it was the one featuring Nick Jonas that caught fans' attention

Captioning the picture “Home :-)”, the actress added: “Sundays like this tho.”

It was an earlier sun-kissed shot, however, that got fans' attention. In the pic, Priyanka, wearing her cool white Gucci retro sunglasses, lies on her stomach sunning her back - but she’s not alone!

Priyanka captioned the cheeky snap with husband Nick Jonas with simply: "Snack"

As she serves up the heat in her red hot bikini, Priyanka captioned the pic with the tongue-in-cheek reference: “Snack.” The reason?

Husband Nick is in the frame right next to her derriere playfully wielding cutlery (a knife and fork, to be exact).

COPY PRIYANKA'S LOOK: Retro Oval Glasses 70s Sunglasses, £11.99/$15.99, Amazon

In the comments section, fire emojis were the rule of the day while Priyanka’s cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra, notched up more than 31,000 likes for her hilarious comment: “What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed”.

COPY PRIYANKA'S LOOK: ASOS DESIGN Mix and match bikini - black top, £8/$11.50, and red bottoms, £12/$13, ASOS

KEEP READING: Priyanka Chopra wows in a figure-flattering swimsuit you need to see

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.