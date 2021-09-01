Amanda Holden looks insane in bikini during paddleboarding video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has been enjoying some well-deserved family time during her current staycation in The Isles of Scilly.

The Heart Radio star has of course been sharing lots of snaps from the trip on social media, and her latest post proved that she can do just about anything!

The 50-year-old uploaded a video to Instagram in which she could be seen paddleboarding in the most beautiful blue sea.

WATCH: Amanda Holden looks stunning as she shows off her paddleboarding skills

Amanda donned a sporty bikini from one of her favourite designers, Melissa Odabash, and looked incredible as she cruised along the water.

Fans were amazed by how easily the star took to the sport, with one commenting: "Just like a pro," while another added: "Next stop Olympics".

Although Amanda's skills were definitely impressive, it was her stunning two-piece that caught our eye.

Zip up rash vest, £50, Boden

The 'Cali Mosaic Blue Bikini' features a stylish rash vest and low rise bottoms in a matching print, however, the set has now sold out online.

If you were hoping to sport a similar bikini on your next trip, then we have found an amazing alternative from Boden.

Earlier in the week Amanda shared a sweet snap from her staycay with her lookalike daughter, and wowed fans in a waist-cinching dress from Coco Fennell.

The star styled the bright number with a pair of casual white trainers and delicate gold jewellery, looking like the ultimate beach babe.

Amanda Holden shared a snap with her lookalike daughter in the dress

The frock featured a pretty pink seashell print, perfectly fitting for Amanda's getaway on the English coast.

The mother-of-two posted the picture to her social media, writing: "Me and my #HRH in my favourite place x".

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love, with one gushing: "Hello gorgeous girls!" while another added: "Beautiful photo with your mini me".

A third said: "Adorable, mother-daughter goals," and we couldn’t agree more!

