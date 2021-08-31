Amanda Holden wows in waist-cinching dress during dreamy family staycation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Although Amanda Holden may have just returned from a sun-soaked holiday in Corfu, that didn’t stop the star from making the most of summer by embarking on a family staycation.

The Heart Radio presenter has been sharing lots of photos on social media from the trip, and wowed fans in a waist-cinching blue dress from Coco Fennell.

Amanda could be seen posing outdoors in the fabulous frock, with the most beautiful backdrop of the English coast.

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows fans in her waist-cinching dress

The 50-year-old styled the bright number with a pair of casual white trainers and delicate gold jewellery, looking like the ultimate beach babe.

The dress features a pretty pink seashell print, perfect for Amanda's summer staycay in the Isles of Scilly, which is just off the coast of Cornwall.

Amanda Holden shared a snap with her lookalike daughter in the dress

If you don't manage to get your hands on the frock, then have no fear, as we have sourced a stunning alternative for your next trip.

Amanda certainly made sure to arrive in style, as earlier in the week the star shared a snap in a chic suit as she boarded a private jet.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the jet-setting mother-of-two shared a photo of herself stepping out of the plane in a cream co-ord from Karen Millen. Amanda paired the 'Sparkle Tweed Military Blazer' with the 'Sparkle Tweed Shorts', and looked absolutely incredible in the ivory ensemble.

The star looked like a Bond girl as she stepped out the plane

The presenter displayed her radiant summer glow and endless legs, teaming her look with a pair of pointed-toe heels and a stylish Aspinal of London clutch.

"Well ..what a treat. Thank you @sandbanksjets for whizzing me down to my #family double quick for our next adventure #rideofyourlife," wrote Amanda.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the star, leaving a flurry of heart-eye and flame emojis under her photo. "Jet setting Amanda looking fab as ever. Have a lovely time," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You look like a Bond girl!"

