Amanda Holden's beautiful bikini photo might be her best yet

Amanda Holden has been wowing us all week with her holiday snaps, as she enjoys some well-deserved time off with her family in Greece.

However, nothing could have prepared us for her latest picture. The Heart Radio host looked sensational as she showed off her incredible figure in a floral string bikini.

Sharing the look with her millions of followers, Amanda joked: "My #rock" followed by a laughing emoji as she posed against a rock wall next to the sea.

WATCH: Amanda Holden enjoys sunset sail on board luxury boat

The 50-year-old styled the stunning swimwear with a pair of black and gold sunglasses and a delicate gold necklace, looking like a bronzed goddess.

It's safe to say that fans were loving the look, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to leave heart and flame emojis, however, there was one reaction in particular that caught our attention.

Amanda Holden stunned fans in her floral bikini

Amanda's co-star and good friend Ashley Roberts was quick to leave her opinion, writing: "What a babe" under the post, and we couldn’t agree more!

Although the star's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found a super similar bikini for you to take on your next trip.

Floral Tie Side Bikini, £5.99, SHEIN

Earlier in the week, Amanda shared a rare family photo from Greece with her mother and two daughters.

The group all stood together in the sun with daughter Alexa, 15, at Amanda's side and youngest child Hollie, nine, in front. The star's mum, Judith, also stood at her daughter's side.

Fans loved Amanda Holden's family snap

All four flashed huge smiles at the camera, and Amanda looked stunning in a gorgeous coral flowing dress.

The star simply captioned the snap: "#Family", and her followers couldn't get enough of the heartwarming image.

"Aww what a cute family photo. Hope you’re all having a fab time," wrote one, while a second commented: "I can't believe how grown up the girls are...wow time flies".

