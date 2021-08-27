Amanda Holden is the ultimate beach babe in her floaty playsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has returned home after enjoying a luxurious solo holiday in Corfu - but not without posting one last gorgeous photo from the sunshine.

The star looked incredible, of course, posing in a silky playsuit from Tess Daly's swimwear brand Naia Beach - as she reminisced about her break abroad.

"Bye bye beautiful #corfu .. I will miss your endless blue skies, your clear turquoise waters, your generous warmth... and mostly the feeling of living normally again," she wrote to fans on Instagram.

Amanda has certainly picked up a golden tan during her weeks away - we're not jealous one bit! She teamed her laidback outfit with a nude manicure, simple sandals and a pair of Finlay & Co sunglasses - a brand that is also loved by the Duchess of Sussex.

Many fans rushed to comment on Amanda's sunny outfit, with one writing: "Love the dress. Where's it from?" and another adding: "Love your sunnies. What make are they please?"

If you're in love with Amanda's look too, you're in luck, as her playsuit is currently still in stock at Wolf & Badger for £130.

The presenter wears the 'Hamilton' styles from Finlay & Co, which cost £150.

Naia Beach 'Juno' playsuit, £130, Wolf & Badger

On Wednesday, she also posted a gorgeous swimwear snap from an ocean location, wearing another Melissa Odabash swimsuit to soak up the sun.

Amanda has been away on her getaway for some time now, having also enjoyed a holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and two daughters, Hollie and Lexi, beforehand.

Amanda looked incredible in her Melissa Odabash swimsuit

She opened up to fans about how lucky she felt to be spending some time on her own, however, writing in a caption: "I'm a mummy, a daughter and a wife first and foremost... the next few days I get to spend on my own... just to be me!" she wrote.

"I mean… I am always me… but I haven't had time with me and absolutely no-one else for years and years. I am scared but looking forward to… doing nothing... to wake up and only think of... well... nobody but maybe me... to read... to swim... to count my freckles.

"I also know I'm lucky it's only temporary... and after this last year I am looking forward to just having a think... before resuming normal service obvs."

