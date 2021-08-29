﻿
amanda-holden-bond-girl

Amanda Holden looks like a bond girl in white shorts on board private jet

The BGT star flew via private jet

Georgia Brown

Another day, another incredible outfit from Amanda Holden, who stunned in the chicest white suit on Sunday as she boarded a private jet following her luxe solo vacation at Domes Mimare resort.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the jet-setting star shared a photo of herself stepping out of the plane in a cream co-ord from Karen Millen. Amanda paired the 'Sparkle Tweed Military Blazer' with the 'Sparkle Tweed Shorts', and looked absolutely incredible in the ivory ensemble.

The BGT star displayed her radiant summer glow and endless legs, teaming her look with a pair of pointed-toe heels and a stylish Aspinal of London clutch.

The 50-year-old looked like a Hollywood star as she paired her vintage-inspired look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a glossy pink lip.

"Well ..what a treat. Thank you @sandbanksjets for whizzing me down to my #family double quick for our next adventure #rideofyourlife", penned Amanda, who continued her Greek vacation without husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexie and Hollie after desperately needing some "me time".

amanda-holden-private-jet

The star looked like a Bond girl as she stepped out the plane

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the Heart Radio star, leaving a flurry of heart-eye and flame emojis under her photo. "Jet setting Amanda looking fab as ever. Have a lovely time," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You look like a Bond girl!"

"Wow you look so stunning in that outfit Amanda," commented a third fan.

If you're as obsessed with Amanda's dreamy white ensemble as we are, you're in luck. The co-ord has just landed in Karen Millen's end of season sale.

karen-millen-tweed-jacket

GET THE LOOK: Sparkle Tweed Jacket, £151, Karen Millen

karen-millen-tweed-shorts

Sparkle Tweed Shorts, £63.20, Karen Millen

Take your summer styling to new lengths with this set. The tweed fabric has been intertwined with metallic thread for a modern, playful touch. Detailed with handy pockets and gold glossy buttons at the belt loops, your waist can be easily defined for a more tailored look.

